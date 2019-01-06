Late Southwest Airlines founder made an impact on New Mexico
Hawker Vanguard
January 06, 2019 10:59 PM
An entire industry is mourning the loss of Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher.
He died on Jan. 3 at the age of 87.
The pioneering businessman was no stranger to Albuquerque. In 1993, longtime KOB anchor Tom Joles sat down with Kelleher when the airline opened a call center in the city.
Kelleher said his key to success was always having a little bit of fun and allowing his employees to be themselves.
In the video above, Hawker Vanguard takes a look at the legacy Kelleher leaves behind.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Created: January 06, 2019 10:59 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved