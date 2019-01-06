Late Southwest Airlines founder made an impact on New Mexico | KOB 4
Late Southwest Airlines founder made an impact on New Mexico

January 06, 2019 10:59 PM

An entire industry is mourning the loss of Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher. 

He died on Jan. 3 at the age of 87. 

The pioneering businessman was no stranger to Albuquerque. In 1993, longtime KOB anchor Tom Joles sat down with Kelleher when the airline opened a call center in the city.

Kelleher said his key to success was always having a little bit of fun and allowing his employees to be themselves.

In the video above, Hawker Vanguard takes a look at the legacy Kelleher leaves behind.

Created: January 06, 2019 10:59 PM

