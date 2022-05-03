Latest: New Mexico Wildfire Watch | KOB 4
Latest: New Mexico Wildfire Watch

Created: May 03, 2022 09:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wildfires continue to burn across New Mexico and fire crews are concerned that conditions may cause them to spread in the coming days.

While the Cooks Peak Fire has shown progress, several of the state's wildfires are continuing to spread.

Crews are working to bolster containment but are facing challenges from dry, windy weather conditions. 

For more on the wildfires, click the video above to view the latest updates or read more about each here:


