Latest: Pretrial detention battle in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — Proposed changes to New Mexico's pretrial detention system were in the spotlight at the Roundhouse Monday.
House Bill 5 would flip the script on defendants accused of the most serious crimes and keep them in jail until trial – unless they can prove to a judge that the community is safe with them out of jail.
On Monday afternoon, a powerful Senate committee heard from prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges about what is right and what is wrong with the current bail reform system.
