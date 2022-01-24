Latest: Pretrial detention battle in New Mexico | KOB 4
Latest: Pretrial detention battle in New Mexico

Chris Ramirez
January 24, 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. — Proposed changes to New Mexico's pretrial detention system were in the spotlight at the Roundhouse Monday.

House Bill 5 would flip the script on defendants accused of the most serious crimes and keep them in jail until trial – unless they can prove to a judge that the community is safe with them out of jail.

On Monday afternoon, a powerful Senate committee heard from prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges about what is right and what is wrong with the current bail reform system.

