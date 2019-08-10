Latino communities on edge following El Paso shooting

"Latinos have been part of this country before it was ever formed and so to hear that our culture is being attacked and that we need to go back to where we came from is disturbing and insulting," she said.

That was the sentiment behind a march in El Paso Saturday. The march drew people from Albuquerque like Dennis Montoya and other members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

"Our response is that love conquers hate, that unity can defeat people that would bring us down. We're not going to let that happen. That's why we were there," he said.

A hot topic at the march – the president. Some say his tweets and comments towards immigrants and Mexicans has fueled extreme racism. In an address to the nation last week, he denounced just that.

"As Latinos, we're resilient and we won't live in fear of these kind of attacks that are fueled by hateful, irresponsible rhetoric," Rael said.

For more information about getting involved with LULAC, click here.