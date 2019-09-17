Latinos for Trump trying to capitalize on momentum from president's visit

“We had a rally down in El Paso, where we saw a large majority of people that traveled to that rally were from New Mexico,” said Daniel Bucheli, deputy press secretary for the trump campaign.

Helen Nordell, who lives in Silver City, said she made the trip to El Paso for the rally, and she wasn’t disappointed about what she heard.

“I will continue to follow him,” Nordell said.

Nordell, who said she live 90 miles from the border, wants to see a wall built.

“Our hospital has taken in a lot of immigrants and they're taking away from us,” Nordell said. “I do support that they take care of them because they're already here, but we need to take care of our veterans first and the people that are trying to come in legally."

Latinos for Trump wants to highlight the president’s record. The group points to a drop in Hispanic unemployment.

According to statistics from the Federal Reserve, unemployment spiked because of the 2008 recession and started dropping under President Obama in 2011. The numbers continue to drop under President Trump.

Turning New Mexico red will not be an easy task. In 2016, Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton by more than 8%.

A Republican presidential candidate has not won the state since George W. Bush in 2004.