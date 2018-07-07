Lavender takes over the Village of Los Ranchos on Saturday
KOB.com Web Staff
July 07, 2018 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico's largest lavender festival arrived at the Village of Los Ranchos on Saturday.
Festival attendees had the chance to get their hands on everything from lavender-based cocktails, food and even paintings.
"Clearly this has caught on and people are learning to love the value of lavender and how it makes you feel and how it smells," Katie Snapp said. "It has a lot of medicinal purposed."
This was the 12th year for the Lavender in the Village event.
