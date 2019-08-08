LAVU acquires Bay Area tech startup
KOB Web Staff
August 08, 2019 07:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque-based Lavu is making a big purchase, according to Albuquerque Business First.
The tech company has acquired Sourcery, a Bay Area tech startup that offers an online accounts payable platform. The deal closed last week for an undisclosed amount.
Both sides have been in negotiations for months.
