LAVU acquires Bay Area tech startup

August 08, 2019 07:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque-based Lavu is making a big purchase, according to Albuquerque Business First

The tech company has acquired Sourcery, a Bay Area tech startup that offers an online accounts payable platform. The deal closed last week for an undisclosed amount. 

Both sides have been in negotiations for months. 

Updated: August 08, 2019 07:54 PM
Created: August 08, 2019 05:35 PM

