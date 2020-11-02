Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said they’re planning to have extra deputies on standby to deal with any disruptions at polling stations.

State Police said they’ve been in regular contact with local law enforcement and local voting officials said, “We have resources in place to respond in whatever capacity necessary if and when our assistance is requested.”

Back in Albuquerque, police said it’s not just Election Day they’re planning for, but also for the months that follow.

“We’re planning everything from a heavy response, or everyone available for a response for the next week or so, but we're actually planning through January 20th which is Inauguration Day,” Gallegos said.

Agencies said they’re preparing for the worst while hoping for the best in these unprecedented times.