Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election
Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election

Grace Reader
Updated: November 02, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 04:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —  After a summer of protests, businesses and law enforcement agencies across the country are preparing for another potential wave of social unrest after the election. 

In Downtown Albuquerque, however, it appeared to be mostly business as usual Monday. With Election Day just hours away, only a few businesses were seen closed and gated. 

Still, the Albuquerque Police Department said they’re preparing to see unrest here, too. 

“We're not sure what to expect from APD's standpoint, which means we have to be prepared for anything that might happen,” said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. “We've adjusted scheduling for our officers, for our detectives department-wide, so we have plenty of officers available at any time to respond to anything that might happen.”

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said they’re planning to have extra deputies on standby to deal with any disruptions at polling stations. 

State Police said they’ve been in regular contact with local law enforcement and local voting officials said, “We have resources in place to respond in whatever capacity necessary if and when our assistance is requested.”

Back in Albuquerque, police said it’s not just Election Day they’re planning for, but also for the months that follow.

“We’re planning everything from a heavy response, or everyone available for a response for the next week or so, but we're actually planning through January 20th which is Inauguration Day,” Gallegos said.

Agencies said they’re preparing for the worst while hoping for the best in these unprecedented times. 


