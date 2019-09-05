Law enforcement has large presence at NM State Fair | KOB 4
Law enforcement has large presence at NM State Fair

Joy Wang
September 05, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Law enforcement wants to make sure the New Mexico State Fair remains a safe place for everyone.

New Mexico State Police is patrolling the fair.

“We'll have officers present 24 hours a day at the fairgrounds,” said Lt. Chad Pierce.

All 12 State Police districts from across New Mexico will be represented at the fair.

They will be on foot, in cars and ATVs.

Private security officers are also patrolling the fair.

“This is probably the safest area in New Mexico right now,” Lt. Pierce said.

People entering the fair will have to go through a metal detector, and have their bags checked.

However, before heading to the fair, people are being reminded about changes to parking.

People can no longer park in the area from Lomas to Domingo and Alvarado to San Pedro without a permit.

The city began issuing $20 citations to violators on Thursday.

Joy Wang


Updated: September 05, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: September 05, 2019 04:40 PM

