Law enforcement leaders develop checklist to tackle crime in the metro



New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said, "right now we can't even keep track of children who are committing absenteeism and exposed to violence at an unheard-of rate. Today, we can literally google reviews of restaurants, easier than we can track children in our public education system." He went on to say, “the entire justice system has to look at each other with a renewed purpose of saving lives."



With that objective in mind, officials from multiple state-wide organizations introduced a living list of 40 action items, to hopefully lower metro crime quickly and efficiently; also to hold each other accountable. "The key measure is did we make a difference,” Mayor Keller said. “Did we change what we're doing today on these 40 issues so that it is better tomorrow?"



Each item was placed into six categories: fighting crime, reducing gun violence, and closing the revolving door, by clearing court backlogs and protecting victims from repeated offenses; also rebuilding our behavioral health system, strengthening diversion and expanding violence intervention programs.



"This is really an out-of-the-box strategy because the mayor has really brought us together to say, not only are we going to look at our own accountability among agencies, but the response must proportionately match the crisis,” Attorney General Balderas said.

The mayor said leaders will line up initiatives, bills and ordinances against each action item on the list, to make sure they get checked off. He also said there is no set timeline to complete these items. That will be up to each individual agency, but the city will hold check-ins on policy and implementation.