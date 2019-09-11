Law enforcement prep for upcoming Trump rally | KOB 4
Law enforcement prep for upcoming Trump rally

Joy Wang
September 11, 2019 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With the Rio Rancho Trump rally less than a week away, law enforcement officials are prepping to avoid a repeat of the chaos that happened during the president’s visit back in 2016.

A protest-turned-riot had people throwing rocks at buildings and police horses outside of the Albuquerque Convention Center.

“We’re not going to stand for that,” said Gilbert Gallegos with APD. “We want to be sure that we’re prepared to handle that and make sure people don’t cross the line.”

Law enforcement regrouped after the mayhem in 2016 to discuss how to prepare better for the future.

Rio Rancho Police Captain Andrew Rodriguez said it does not matter if people are pro-Trump or anti-Trump, police are there to protect everyone.

“We are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe and that would include people that are here to attend the event to support the president as well as those that are here to maybe protest the event,” Rodriguez said.

Police are monitoring social media to stay ahead and plan for crowd control. Captain Rodriguez said they support people’s rights to peacefully assemble as long as no one is breaking the law.

“We don’t want to have to get to the point where we have out public doing that, committing crime or damaging property,” he said. “Just have friendly discourse rather than anger and violence.”

Officials are still adjusting security plans as they learn more about what to expect. The Sheriff’s Office and State Police will also be assisting.

