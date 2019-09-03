Law enforcement preps for NM State Fair
Brittany Costello
September 04, 2019 12:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Law enforcement officials are prepping for the start of the New Mexico State Fair Thursday.
New Mexico State Police will lead the efforts inside Expo New Mexico during the state fair. On a given day, they will have around 60 officers there.
“This year we're dedicating all of our available resources to the fair,” said Lt. Mark Soriano, with the New Mexico State Fair.
Lt. Soriano said they will have 46 officers patrolling the grounds, additional specialty officers and some undercover officers.
“If you see our officers, go up and talk to them. They are there to ensure your safety if you have any concerns or questions,” said Soriano.
There will be both day and night shifts. State Police will have a small station on the fair grounds.
That’s not including all of the operations APD has planned for outside fair grounds.
“We already started a DWI operation because we know there will be a lot of pedestrian traffic around the state fair,” said Gilbert Gallegos, Director of Communications with the Albuquerque Police Department.
Gilbert Gallegos said they'll have special operations going on around the property at hot spots like hotels, cracking down on auto theft.
“A lot of people come from out of town and may leave guns in their vehicles so a lot of thieves know this and they'll target vehicles looking specifically for guns,” said Gallegos.
So they'll turn the tables, with unmarked units and video trailers. They are also conducting prostitution stings.
If requested, Bernalillo County will also be assisting.
All of those agencies will be out and about on Thursday for law enforcement day.
To find out more about the State Fair’s Main Street Days, click here.
Credits
Updated: September 04, 2019 12:35 PM
Created: September 03, 2019 09:14 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved