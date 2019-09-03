Law enforcement preps for NM State Fair

Lt. Soriano said they will have 46 officers patrolling the grounds, additional specialty officers and some undercover officers.

“If you see our officers, go up and talk to them. They are there to ensure your safety if you have any concerns or questions,” said Soriano.

There will be both day and night shifts. State Police will have a small station on the fair grounds.

That’s not including all of the operations APD has planned for outside fair grounds.

“We already started a DWI operation because we know there will be a lot of pedestrian traffic around the state fair,” said Gilbert Gallegos, Director of Communications with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Gilbert Gallegos said they'll have special operations going on around the property at hot spots like hotels, cracking down on auto theft.

“A lot of people come from out of town and may leave guns in their vehicles so a lot of thieves know this and they'll target vehicles looking specifically for guns,” said Gallegos.

So they'll turn the tables, with unmarked units and video trailers. They are also conducting prostitution stings.

If requested, Bernalillo County will also be assisting.

All of those agencies will be out and about on Thursday for law enforcement day.

