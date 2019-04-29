Law-La-Palooza event features free legal help

Organizers say roughly 8,000 people have received help since 2010 when the first Law-La-Palooza event was held.

“The Law-La-Palooza is a wonderful resource for our community,” Judge Jane C. Levy said. “Lawyers and court staff volunteer their time and our community is able to get meaningful help and direction with their legal issues.”

The event will take place on Thursday, May 2 at the Alamosa Community Center at 6900 Gonzales Rd. SW from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.