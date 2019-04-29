Law-La-Palooza event features free legal help
Marian Camacho
April 29, 2019 10:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Volunteer attorneys, judges, court staff, and law students will be offering up free legal help to those who need it at an upcoming event.
Law-La-Palooza is held once a year by the Second Judicial District Court Pro Bono Committee and Volunteer Attorney Program.
The legal fair is designed to help low income families facing things like divorce, custody, bankruptcy and other legal issues.
Organizers say roughly 8,000 people have received help since 2010 when the first Law-La-Palooza event was held.
“The Law-La-Palooza is a wonderful resource for our community,” Judge Jane C. Levy said. “Lawyers and court staff volunteer their time and our community is able to get meaningful help and direction with their legal issues.”
The event will take place on Thursday, May 2 at the Alamosa Community Center at 6900 Gonzales Rd. SW from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
