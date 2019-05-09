Lawmaker demands action after road rage close call

"I peel out of there and I get into a residential area," he said. "It was probably the most frightening experience I've had in my entire life."

Candelaria was born and raised in Albuquerque. While he's proud of his home, he says this uptick in crime can't become the new normal.

"When are we going to wake up and finally say this is unacceptable?" he said. "This is not the city I grew up in. This is not the city that we want. It's time to hold people accountable for the promises that have been made and when are we going to see results."

He said people should let their voices be heard.

"Two years ago, the legislature – and I was part of this – appropriated millions of dollars more for the Albuquerque district attorney," he said. "We were promised as a legislature immediate results. I have not seen those results."

He says politicians from all parties should put their pet projects aside and focus on crime.

KOB 4 reached out to the Bernalillo County district attorney for a response to Candelaria's claim, but have not received a response.