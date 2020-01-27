Lawmaker joins fight to protect land on Albuquerque's West Side

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There is new hope for people who want to preserve land near the Bosque on Albuquerque’s West Side.
State lawmakers are getting involved in the dispute between neighbors and developers, who want to build more than 70 homes on the Poole property, a plot of land west of the Rio Grande.
“For me personally, it's an important issue because I believe the property is a special place,” said Susan Chaudoir, who has led the group of people trying to stop the development.
State Sen. Jacob Candelaria said, after hearing from his constituents, he is working to secure $3 million-$6 million of state funds to make the area something everyone can enjoy.
"If we as a state can come together and turn that asset into something that everyone can enjoy, that improves the quality of life for Albuquerque's West Side, and actually improves the home value for everybody who lives in the area - then that's a win - win," Sen. Candelaria said.
The developer has been in talks with Candelaria, and the state senator said the conversations have gone well.
However, in a strongly worded letter last year, the developer had shot down the idea of a land swap with the city. However, the developer wouldn’t comment on whether they would be open to a deal with the state.
