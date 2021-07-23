Lawmaker questions New Mexico AG's handling of solar case

The Associated Press
Created: July 23, 2021 02:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas' handling of a now-settled case involving a large solar company is raising concerns.
Democratic Rep. Daymon Ely is asking State Auditor Brian Colon, who is a friend of Balderas, to investigate why the attorney general agreed to seal all documents in the case against Vivint Solar Inc.
The lawmaker also wants to know why Balderas didn't pursue any specific restitution for thousands of customers as part of the settlement reached last fall.
Balderas also is facing a separate ethics complaint in a multibillion-dollar utility merger case that will affect half a million customers in New Mexico.
