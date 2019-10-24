Lawmaker says compromise elusive on red-flag gun bill | KOB 4
Lawmaker says compromise elusive on red-flag gun bill

The Associated Press
October 24, 2019 07:26 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A leading proponent of so-called red-flag legislation in New Mexico to restrict firearms for people perceived as threats says he has been unable to reach a compromise with sheriffs who criticize his initiative.
    
Democratic Rep. Daymon Ely of Corrales told a panel of legislators Wednesday that he cannot support suggested changes to his so-called red-flag bill after a meeting with sheriffs in the governor's office and additional correspondence.
    
Ely's proposal allows a court to order the seizure of guns based on a petition by law enforcement or relatives of a gun owner, with an automatic appeal hearing afterward. He rejected a suggestion to delay gun seizures for up to 15 days prior to a court hearing.
    
Red flag laws are now on the books in 17 states and Washington, D.C.

Updated: October 24, 2019 07:26 AM
Created: October 24, 2019 06:24 AM

