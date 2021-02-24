Lawmaker seeks to streamline police misconduct investigations following KOB 4 investigation

LEGISLATIVE FIXES

Rep. Maestas is pushing House Bill 286, which would streamline the state’s process for holding officers accountable if they are accused of serious misconduct. It would also revamp who has the authority to revoke an officer’s license.

“We want to put the misconduct investigations in another agency. This bill proposes sending it to the Department of Licensing and Regulation – it may go to another agency – but I think everyone agrees that we need to move it from the Law Enforcement Academy,” said Rep Maestas.

However, not everyone is on board. Albuquerque Police Officers Association president Shaun Willoughby spoke against the bill in a committee hearing.

“The Law Enforcement Academy Board does this work because they're law enforcement professionals. How are you going to identify conduct if you don't know how a police officer is trained?,” said Willoughby.

The bill unanimously cleared its first committee Wednesday evening.

“Investigating misconduct cases needs to be revamped, so that it's streamlined, so that these officers get resolution quicker, and that we can, you know, hold those officers accountable that crossed the line with the rest of misconduct,” said Rep. Maestas.

HB 286 now moves to the House Judiciary Committee. The bill’s sponsor is hoping for a vote on the House Floor as early as next week.