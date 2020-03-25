Lawmakers agree on $2 trillion stimulus package

The plan will give Americans making less than $75,000 a year $1,200 each. Those with kids will receive an extra $500 per child.

"After days of furious negotiations, I'm pleased and relieved that Democrats and Republicans were able to reach an agreement on what will be the largest federal relief effort in our history,” said Udall.

Senators are expected to vote on the plan Wednesday night, but it’s unclear when New Mexico could see that money.

"At that point it becomes a matter of how organized the administration is in getting those resources out to people," said Sen. Martin Heinrich

Udall shared the same sentiment.

"I think people are going to see the funds very soon. I think we all know—the executive branch, the legislative branch— know this is an emergency," Udall said. "We need to get these dollars out to New Mexico and to make sure the governor has the federal resources to also do the job she's trying to do on the ground right now."

Congresswoman Deb Haaland said she is reviewing the bill to make sure it does enough for people living in New Mexico.

"At first glance there are many things we can be proud of in this bill—expanded unemployment assistance, paid leave, support for small businesses, and resources for health care workers on the front lines. I will be reviewing the entire bill to ensure the concerns I had about the original bill are addressed, that the bill includes priorities for New Mexico families and communities, and that corporate executives are held accountable for any assistance that comes their way,” said Haaland.