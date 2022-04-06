Lawmakers approve $500 payments to New Mexicans

“This is a lot of tanks of gas, a lot of household services and things that New Mexicans need. I feel like the legislature delivered," said Wirth.

There's also $20 million proposed for those with low income who don't pay taxes, but that's on a first come first serve basis.

Next was the "Junior" Bill, the one Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed in the last regular session. It would divide $50 million among lawmakers for their own special projects in their areas.

Lujan Grisham didn't sign it at the end of the regular session, saying there was a lack of transparency of how that money would be spent.

Legislators reworked the language to provide more information. People will be able to go online and see what that money would be used for in their areas.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham said she is expected to sign both bills into law, but they haven’t arrived at her desk yet.