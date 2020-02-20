Lawmakers approve $7.6B budget just before final day of 2020 session | KOB 4
Lawmakers approve $7.6B budget just before final day of 2020 session

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 20, 2020 07:04 AM
Created: February 20, 2020 06:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday is the final day of the 2020 legislative session and lawmakers were cutting it close.

After the Senate turned in their reviewed budget to the House Wednesday, legislators had to beat the clock — and they did. The House approved the Senate's changes after midnight. 

The state's budget for the 2021 fiscal year is $7.6 billion, which is more than a $500 million increase and the biggest amount in the state's history for a budget. 

When we look at education in the Senate's revised bill, the Early Childhood Trust Fund gets $320 million, $17 million goes toward higher education and teachers will get a 4% raise. 

The Senate did cut millions in funding from the House's proposed budget. One of the biggest cuts was for road repairs – their budget went down to $180 million. The governor had wanted over $200 million. 

The bill is now headed to the governor's desk for her signature. 


