Lawmakers approve funding for some capital outlay projects for Albuquerque

The mayor also asked for $10 million for a statewide violence intervention program. The funds would have gone to create programs aimed at reducing teen crime, but lawmakers chose not to fund the project.

“This doesn't look like it would be the year. Mayor tried as hard as he could to get this legislation through, it doesn't look like it will go through this year, but it will remain a priority for the mayor into the next legislative year,” Martinez said.

Another $14 million was requested from the state to help build a homeless center. The state only promised $50,000 toward that project.

“I think the historical view is that homelessness is a city issue, but we have to do more education to show that this is a statewide issue and it needs to be dealt with in a collective partnership,” Martinez said.

The Mayor hoped for $22 million to widen Paseo Del Norte and another $1.5 million to improve crosswalks across the city. The capital outlay bill gives the city a slight fraction of what the mayor had hoped for, but there is a separate bill to fund roads that may increase these numbers.

The money has yet to be finalized. The governor has the power to line-item veto anything she doesn’t agree with.