Lawmakers asked to boost spending on New Mexico court system | KOB 4
Advertisement

Lawmakers asked to boost spending on New Mexico court system

Lawmakers asked to boost spending on New Mexico court system

The Associated Press
Created: November 24, 2019 11:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil is asking legislators to boost spending on the state court system.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Vigil joined other court officials Friday in Santa Fe to request an 8.9% increase in appropriations from the state’s general fund.

Advertisement

Vigil says the money would be used to hire five new district judges, expand pretrial services that supervise defendants awaiting trial and improve security, especially for magistrate courts.

If the request is approved, the judiciary will receive about $199 million in the fiscal year that begins in July.

It’s part of a broader state budget expected to exceed $7 billion.

Two of the five new judges would be stationed in Albuquerque, and the other three would be based in Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Alamogordo.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque
APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque
Death of UNM football player sparks discussion about mental health legislation
Death of UNM football player sparks discussion about mental health legislation
New Mexico firefighter accused of raping a child
New Mexico firefighter accused of raping a child
More than 100 children find their forever home on National Adoption Day
More than 100 children find their forever home on National Adoption Day
APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras
APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras
Advertisement


APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque
APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque
Death of UNM football player sparks discussion about mental health legislation
Death of UNM football player sparks discussion about mental health legislation
Lawmakers asked to boost spending on New Mexico court system
Lawmakers asked to boost spending on New Mexico court system
Local business owner responds to city's violent crime, offers self defense classes
Local business owner responds to city's violent crime, offers self defense classes
APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras
APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras