Lawmakers consider concerns about cannabis ahead of legalization
Ryan Laughlin
August 14, 2019 06:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Cannabis Legalization Working Group held their first public meeting Wednesday.
"We're excited that we're moving in the right direction," said Rep. Javier Martinez.
Martinez sponsored last year's failed marijuana bill. He was appointed to the Cannabis Legalization Working Group – looking to make a recommendation on the best ways to bring recreational marijuana to New Mexico.
People had one minute to voice their opinions on the many questions that surround marijuana legalization. Protecting the medical cannabis industry already in place was a major concern.
"Now an idea that's come out today during this hearing is the idea of potentially not having any fees for folks seeking a medical card," Martinez said.
People also voiced concerns about state-run marijuana stores. Martinez said they're looking at all options.
"At the end of the day, the task force will vote as to whether or not it's a good concept," he said.
The next working group meeting will be in Las Cruces on August 28.
For more information about the working group and their meetings, click here.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 14, 2019 06:10 PM
Created: August 14, 2019 03:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved