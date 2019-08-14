Lawmakers consider concerns about cannabis ahead of legalization

People had one minute to voice their opinions on the many questions that surround marijuana legalization. Protecting the medical cannabis industry already in place was a major concern.

"Now an idea that's come out today during this hearing is the idea of potentially not having any fees for folks seeking a medical card," Martinez said.

People also voiced concerns about state-run marijuana stores. Martinez said they're looking at all options.

"At the end of the day, the task force will vote as to whether or not it's a good concept," he said.

The next working group meeting will be in Las Cruces on August 28.

For more information about the working group and their meetings, click here.