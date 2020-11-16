Lawmakers consider holding part of upcoming legislative session at convention center

Another option would be to start the session on time to take care of important things like the budget, then come back at a later time for a special session or an extraordinary session.

“We need to remain flexible. We need to allow leadership to be able to pivot as we proceed,” said Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto (D-District 15). “It may make sense for us to meet in person or hybrid. We may be required to meet virtual within constitutional constraints. It may make sense for us to get a little bit of work done and come back later, and the fact of the matter is we're not going to have all that information until we get closer to the time."

Some Republican lawmakers were against the idea of a virtual session, saying unreliable internet access and cell phone service in rural parts of the state would make it hard for the public to participate.

"Mr. Speaker, I think you need to rethink what we are doing to the rural New Mexico's voice and I just have some big problems with this,” said Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell (R-District 58).

As it stands, it looks like the pandemic will determine the final form the legislative session ends up taking.