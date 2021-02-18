Lawmakers hit halfway point of legislative session

Many lawmakers are weighing in on how the virtual session is working out so far. Democratic lawmakers said public participation is through the roof, with more than 6,100 people joining Zoom calls to participate or watch committee meetings.

However, Republican lawmakers disagree.

“I've never seen that many members of the public come into the building on any given day to attend committee meetings—even half that number. You don't see 300 people on an average day in committee meetings,” said State House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-District 47).

“Our constituents are unhappy and incapable of participating in the legislative session in what they think is a meaningful way,” said House Majority Leader Jim Townsend (R- District 54).

During the second half of the session, lawmakers are expected to give more attention to the state budget, debate COVID relief bills, and debate when students can finally return to the classroom.