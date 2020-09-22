Lawmakers look at what legalizing recreational marijuana could do to help state's economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state’s latest revenue report shows state lawmakers could be grappling with a $1.1 billion deficit heading into the next legislative session. That massive cash crunch could make legalizing recreational marijuana an appealing option to make the state millions of dollars in tax revenue.

"What's the marijuana market worth? It's worth a lot, but most state's can’t fund highly significant portions of their government with it, but every little bit helps,” said Richard Anklam, president and executive director of New Mexico Tax Research Institute.