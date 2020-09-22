Lawmakers look at what legalizing recreational marijuana could do to help state's economy

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state’s latest revenue report shows state lawmakers could be grappling with a $1.1 billion deficit heading into the next legislative session. That massive cash crunch could make legalizing recreational marijuana an appealing option to make the state millions of dollars in tax revenue.
"What's the marijuana market worth? It's worth a lot, but most state's can’t fund highly significant portions of their government with it, but every little bit helps,” said Richard Anklam, president and executive director of New Mexico Tax Research Institute.
During a virtual committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, lawmakers got an update on what legalizing, regulating and taxing recreational pot could do for the state’s struggling economy.
"We find out consistently it's around $600 million in sales. OK, so what tax number? Simple math: at $600 million in sales, apply just a 15 percent you get $90 million potentially, recurring revenue that could go to the general fund,” said Duke Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of Ultra Health.
Rodriguez told lawmakers that the longer they wait, the longer it will take to see any tax revenue if recreational marijuana is legalized. However, not all lawmakers are on board.
Legalization bills have failed time and time again at the Roundhouse, most recently during the last legislative session.
"Think about timing. If you wanted to be alive by July 1st 2021 then you must take action kind of fairly soon in beginning to develop that infrastructure,” Rodriguez said.
