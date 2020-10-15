Lawmakers: New Mexico farmers shortchanged on disaster aid | KOB 4
Advertisement

Lawmakers: New Mexico farmers shortchanged on disaster aid

Lawmakers: New Mexico farmers shortchanged on disaster aid

The Associated Press
Created: October 15, 2020 06:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s congressional delegation says some farmers and ranchers have been shortchanged on federal disaster aid.

They also say Hispanic farmers who rely on traditional acequias to irrigate their crops have been told they’re ineligible for assistance.

Advertisement

The delegation is asking the U.S. Agriculture Department to monitor management of the disaster aid program in New Mexico given the concerns.

They say the Farm Service Agency in New Mexico has been telling farmers and ranchers that drought is not an eligible cause of loss on irrigated lands despite most of the state experiencing either severe or extreme drought.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque
'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque
Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Family-owned go-kart business shuttered due to pandemic
Family-owned go-kart business shuttered due to pandemic
Health facilities see increase in patients unrelated to COVID-19 treatment
Health facilities see increase in patients unrelated to COVID-19 treatment
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
Advertisement


Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
In this Oct. 8, 2020, photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, as Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden listens. Biden's presidential campaign says Harris will suspend in-person events until Oct. 19, after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
New Mexico utility, tribe to break ground on solar farm
New Mexico utility, tribe to break ground on solar farm
Santa Fe biotechnology company developing COVID-19 treatment
Santa Fe biotechnology company developing COVID-19 treatment
Lawmakers: New Mexico farmers shortchanged on disaster aid
Lawmakers: New Mexico farmers shortchanged on disaster aid