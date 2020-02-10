Lawmakers optimistic about governor-backed public safety package

“By putting them together in a package that's holistic, we feel we can move them forward,” said Rep. Bill Rehm (R-Bernalillo). “There's also outcry from the public that they want us to address criminal behavior.”

With the backing of the governor, some lawmakers are optimistic about the bill’s fate in the roundhouse.

“We have been working with representatives in the other chamber in the senate to make sure the language drafted is acceptable to them. We've been getting input from every single person that has seen the bill and we feel confident it has a good chance of passing in the senate,” Rep. Hochman-Vigil said.

State House lawmakers are expected to vote on the public safety package as early as Monday evening.