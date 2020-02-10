Lawmakers optimistic about governor-backed public safety package

Nathan O'Neal
Created: February 10, 2020 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lawmakers are hoping to pass a handful of bills to help crack down on violent crime in Albuquerque and throughout the state.
The Safer Communities Act is the result of consolidating several safety bills that are already being discussed during this legislative session.
“These bills are about holding criminals accountable and getting them off the street,” said Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil (D-Bernalillo).
The act is supposed to be part of a comprehensive approach to tackling crime in communities. The bipartisan effort would toughen penalties for crimes involving a firearm, enhance community policing and help first responders gain treatment for PTSD.
“By putting them together in a package that's holistic, we feel we can move them forward,” said Rep. Bill Rehm (R-Bernalillo). “There's also outcry from the public that they want us to address criminal behavior.”
With the backing of the governor, some lawmakers are optimistic about the bill’s fate in the roundhouse.
“We have been working with representatives in the other chamber in the senate to make sure the language drafted is acceptable to them. We've been getting input from every single person that has seen the bill and we feel confident it has a good chance of passing in the senate,” Rep. Hochman-Vigil said.
State House lawmakers are expected to vote on the public safety package as early as Monday evening.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company