Lawmakers optimistic about passing public safety package

The package went to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sunday where it passed, however the committee removed the help for officers with PTSD and replaced it with a measure that sets salaries for judges.

“I think you can go both ways. I think judges are a very important part of our judicial system and we've been grappling with how to make that system more efficient,” said Rep. Hochman-Vigil.

The package in its new form cleared the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon. Lawmakers said they eliminated language about the judicial salaries. It will head to the Senate floor Wednesday night.

The Safer Communities Act has received sweeping bi-partisan support in the House as well as backing from the governor.