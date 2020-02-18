Lawmakers optimistic about passing public safety package

Chris Ramirez
Created: February 18, 2020 06:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lawmakers are trying to pass a bundle of bills aimed at curbing crime before the end of the legislative session.
With less than 48 hours in the session, some lawmakers told KOB 4 that they are optimistic the public safety package will reach the finish line.
The package, also known as the Safer Communities Act, was passed out of the House. The Act aims to toughen penalties for crime involving a firearm, enhance community policing and help first responders get treatment for PTSD.
“I felt we had a pretty well-rounded package that represented the interests of both parties coming together to get this package through,” said bill sponsor Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil (D-District 15).
The package went to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sunday where it passed, however the committee removed the help for officers with PTSD and replaced it with a measure that sets salaries for judges.
“I think you can go both ways. I think judges are a very important part of our judicial system and we've been grappling with how to make that system more efficient,” said Rep. Hochman-Vigil.
The package in its new form cleared the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon. Lawmakers said they eliminated language about the judicial salaries. It will head to the Senate floor Wednesday night.
The Safer Communities Act has received sweeping bi-partisan support in the House as well as backing from the governor.
