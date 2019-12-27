Lawmakers pass bill that will allow people to erase criminal record

“This is great,” said Mark Medley. “This is what I’ve been wanting for many, many years. It will make my job in helping people so much easier with that tool.”

Mark Medley formed the nonprofit ID Theft Resolutions to help victims of identity theft. In 2001, a crook used his name to rack up felony charges.

“I lost my job, I couldn't get a job because every time they ran a background check all this stuff would pop up under my name and everywhere I went no one could give me a straightforward answer on how to get it cleared up,” said Medley.

Medley said this new law is that answer. He said it could help the many people in the same situation that he was in.

Starting Jan. 1, people can file a petition to get rid of their criminal record.

But it's not just for victims like Medley.

Others with arrests, charges, indictments and even convictions of other crimes could also have their records erased.

It has sparked a big debate in the legislature this year, but it's officially on the books.

Depending on the type of charge or conviction, people might have to wait years after a sentence is fulfilled to begin this process.

The expungement does not apply to convictions of certain violent crimes: crimes against children, violence resulting in death or great bodily harm, sexual offense, or DWI.