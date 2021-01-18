Lawmakers prefile two paid sick leave bills ahead of legislative session

The pandemic has impacted New Mexican families in too many ways to count. House Rep. Angelica Rubio (D-District 35) said for her—it's only exposed even more inequities.

“When it comes to essential workers, they are on the front lines of having to decide whether to stay home because they’re sick or having to choose between a paycheck and so for me, paid sick leave is an incredible piece of legislation that will hopefully begin to address some of those inequities moving forward,” Rep. Rubio said.

HB 37 would require all businesses to allow employees to accrue one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. It would be capped at 56 hours, or seven days per year. It even provides an enforcement element for businesses who fail to comply.

“I am very hopeful that this will be a transformative for workers and especially for businesses across the state who will benefit from this legislation as much as workers will,” said Rubio.

Some city councilors in Albuquerque have spent years trying to pass something similar. Back in December they deferred action on a new paid leave ordinance until February.

A big concern during those discussions was the impact on businesses—especially those that are barely surviving the pandemic. Imesh Vaidya, CEO of Premier Hospitality, owns several hotels around the state.

“I would request that they please consider that we cannot take any additional burdens whether it's sick leave, whether it's minimum pay, whether it's taxes. The consequences will be detrimental. Immediately the results will be very negative,” said Vaidya.

The New Mexico Restaurant Association sent KOB a statement about the proposed legislation:

“New Mexico Restaurants have spent most of the last year pleading with our local and state officials for help as we’ve endured hit after hit throughout the pandemic. We hoped legislators would use this session to lessen the burden for restaurants rather than add to them with increased expenses right now. What we desperately need is state legislation that will provide assistance to restaurants which is exactly what we are focused on during this session. There is currently a paid sick leave conversation at the federal level and we ask legislators to defer state legislation as the federal government decides the best course of action. The bottom line is, this just is not the right time to add additional costs to small businesses that are struggling to survive.”

However, Rep. Rubio believes this legislation will also help businesses in the long run.

“I feel that this isn’t a burden to businesses," she said. "In fact, I feel that when your workers are healthy and are able to make it to do the job that they’re able to do without having to decide between their paycheck and their health—it's good for everyone,” said Rubio.

The bill would go into effect immediately if lawmakers approve it.

The other paid sick legislation is House Bill 20. There are a few differences between the two bills.

Rubio said she hopes that over the course of the next week or so, her bill gets assigned to at least two committees to determine its path forward.