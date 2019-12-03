Lawmakers prepare to light Capitol Christmas tree | KOB 4
Lawmakers prepare to light Capitol Christmas tree

Chris Ramirez
Updated: December 03, 2019 10:29 PM
Created: December 03, 2019 10:26 PM

WASHINGTON - The Speaker of the House and New Mexico's federal lawmakers will flip the switch to light up the Capitol Christmas tree Wednesday.

The 60-foot tall Blue Spruce was cut from Carson National Forest.

"I will tell you, this is a source of not just incredible pride for New Mexico and this community-- this tree is a beacon of light and inspiration and hope," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

After the tree left the forest, it was placed on a long truck and decorated with ornaments made by New Mexico artists.

The tree made a statewide tour first before stopping in 30 cities on the way to Washington, D.C.

"The theme of this year's Christmas tree is delivering enchantment so that is what we are trying to do, especially in New Mexico and as we've collected over 11,000 ornaments for the tree, it’s been a way we can gather enchantment from these communities and deliver it to the rest of the nation,” said Ivan Knudsen, with the U.S. Forest Service.

The tree arrived in Washington in late November. 

The lighting ceremony will take place on the West Lawn of the Capitol where guests will be served New Mexico's favorite foods.

Artists who contributed to the tree will also be honored.

Coverage of the festivities begin tomorrow at 3 p.m. local time.


