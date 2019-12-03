Lawmakers prepare to light Capitol Christmas tree

The tree made a statewide tour first before stopping in 30 cities on the way to Washington, D.C.

"The theme of this year's Christmas tree is delivering enchantment so that is what we are trying to do, especially in New Mexico and as we've collected over 11,000 ornaments for the tree, it’s been a way we can gather enchantment from these communities and deliver it to the rest of the nation,” said Ivan Knudsen, with the U.S. Forest Service.

The tree arrived in Washington in late November.

The lighting ceremony will take place on the West Lawn of the Capitol where guests will be served New Mexico's favorite foods.

Artists who contributed to the tree will also be honored.

Coverage of the festivities begin tomorrow at 3 p.m. local time.