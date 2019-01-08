Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Marian Camacho
January 08, 2019 09:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is on-board with a proposal that would limit the use of plastic bags and straws and foam containers in the city.
City Councilors Isaac Benton, Cynthia Borrego, Pat Davis, and Diane Gibson introduced a bill on Monday that would prohibit retailers from giving customers single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and foam containers.
The bill would, however, require businesses to have single-use plastic straws available upon request in order to accommodate persons with disabilities.
The proposal, deemed the Albuquerque Clean and Green Retail Ordinance, would require a study in the fiscal year 2022 to determine its impact.
It is not clear when the bill will go up for a full vote in the city council.
Thanks to @PatDavisNM, @IkeBenton, @_Diane_Gibson, & @Cynthia4Council for introducing the bill to get rid of unnecessary plastic in our city! Looking forward to working together to make Albuquerque more sustainable. #OneAlbuquerque— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) January 8, 2019
