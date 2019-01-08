Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban

Marian Camacho
January 08, 2019 09:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is on-board with a proposal that would limit the use of plastic bags and straws and foam containers in the city.

Advertisement

City Councilors Isaac Benton, Cynthia Borrego, Pat Davis, and Diane Gibson introduced a bill on Monday that would prohibit retailers from giving customers single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and foam containers. 

The bill would, however, require businesses to have single-use plastic straws available upon request in order to accommodate persons with disabilities.

The proposal, deemed the Albuquerque Clean and Green Retail Ordinance, would require a study in the fiscal year 2022 to determine its impact.

It is not clear when the bill will go up for a full vote in the city council.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 08, 2019 09:22 AM
Created: January 08, 2019 09:05 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Rail Runner
Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Rail Runner
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case
Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues
Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues
Pedestrian killed in southeast Albuquerque
Pedestrian killed in southeast Albuquerque
Advertisement




Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Rail Runner
Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Rail Runner
APS special election asks for increased property taxes
APS special election asks for increased property taxes
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case