Lawmakers split over how to safely hold 60 day legislative session

But other lawmakers questioned that plan, saying the COVID-19 outbreak could be even worse in January. Some lawmakers suggested delaying most of the legislative session until later in the year.

“Has there been any talk about whether or not we can start it and then delay it if this pandemic and this virus continue to surge in New Mexico in terms of perhaps moving the bulk of our legislative session to probably starting in March,” asked Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, Democratic Majority Floor Leader.

That would require Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham calling a special session or lawmakers calling an extraordinary session.

Other lawmakers suggested holding an entirely virtual session.

“I just think that we need to model the behavior that we expect from every New Mexican,” said Sen. Michael Padilla.

Lawmakers didn’t decide on a plan Friday. Instead, they will meet again later this month to continue the discussion.