Lawmakers tasked with making crucial changes to education system | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lawmakers tasked with making crucial changes to education system

Brittany Costello
January 10, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Last year a judge ruled that New Mexico is not properly funding education. Newly released court documents are detailing exactly what needs to be done to fix it. 

Advertisement

It's all up to lawmakers during this upcoming legislative session. Attorneys working the lawsuit said they are also working with different lawmakers on a plan to get the state into compliance under the Judge Sarah Singleton’s orders.

But it's not an easy fix.

“During the times my sons were in elementary school the teachers did not have enough basic classroom supplies,” said Wilhamina Yazzie, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the state. “One teacher asked parents to bring in old socks to use to clean the dry erase boards. There are not enough textbooks to go around for all students in the class so they shared books.”

Judge Singleton ordered the state to make immediate changes. Her attorney Gail Evans said they're looking at a billion dollar fix.

“People say 'we're not being realistic or we're just big dreamers' but that billion dollars is simply to provide a basic education to our children,” said Evans. “The size of that dollar amount is a reflection of the magnitude of the problem the state has knowingly created for years.”

Outline of the findings include:

Improved bilingual and English Language Learner programming, universal pre-k, sufficient access to extended learning, smaller class sizes and increased teacher pay.

“An incremental adjustment to the at-risk factor isn’t going to be sufficient, an incremental increase in teacher salary isn’t going to be sufficient,” said Evans.

There will be education packages presented this session that aims at getting the state complaint. Then come April 15, a judge will decide if they’ve done enough.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 10, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: January 10, 2019 05:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Advertisement




Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown
Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown
Lawmakers tasked with making crucial changes to education system
Lawmakers tasked with making crucial changes to education system
Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools
Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education