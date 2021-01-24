Lawmakers to debate New Mexico abortion bill this week

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State lawmakers will kick off week two of the 60-day legislative session with a series of virtual committee meetings where they’ll begin debating bills.
The debates will include one of the most controversial bills on the session—Senate Bill 10. The bill aims to repeal a 1969 state law that criminalizes abortion in New Mexico.
The law has not been enforced since the Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade in 1973, which legalized abortion nationwide. However, pro-choice advocates worry the current, more conservative Supreme Court could overturn that decision.
"Well I think with the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, it's not a question of if Roe is repealed, but when,” said Joan Lamunyon Sanford, with the New Mexico Religious Coalition for Productive Choice.
Some pro-life advocates said SB 10 doesn’t provide any protections, and just repeals the old state law.
"New Mexico Alliance for Life and our pro-life legislators agree that the criminal abortion statue should be removed, but replaced with protections for women, for unborn children and for medical professionals,” said Elisa Martinez, with New Mexico Alliance for Life.
The debate for this bill will take place Monday during a virtual meeting.
Other bills that will be up for debate include the Civil Rights Act, which would get rid of qualified immunity for law enforcement officers, and allow someone to sue the state if their rights have been violated.
