Lawmakers to debate New Mexico abortion bill this week

Some pro-life advocates said SB 10 doesn’t provide any protections, and just repeals the old state law.

"New Mexico Alliance for Life and our pro-life legislators agree that the criminal abortion statue should be removed, but replaced with protections for women, for unborn children and for medical professionals,” said Elisa Martinez, with New Mexico Alliance for Life.

The debate for this bill will take place Monday during a virtual meeting.

Other bills that will be up for debate include the Civil Rights Act, which would get rid of qualified immunity for law enforcement officers, and allow someone to sue the state if their rights have been violated.