Lawsuit accuses APS teacher of injuring student with disabilities

According to the lawsuit filed yesterday, the student wound up in the emergency room and was treated for bruising and tenderness. KOB 4 isn't naming the teacher accused, because he hasn't been charged with a crime. He claims he was just following his training.

According to the lawsuit, the boy was injured on the third day of school in August 2017 at Armijo Elementary.



Documents show the fourth grader was on an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, for students who need special education. The lawsuit claims the boy tried to leave class to use the restroom and his teacher "used his body to block student's exit through the classroom door. He next grabbed at student's arms and threw him to the classroom floor."



The lawsuit also states, "during the physical restraint, student was terrified and upset; his hands, fingers wrist and arm were injured."



The student told his parents what happened when he got home from school. They took him to the ER and contacted the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. But the lawsuit claims the school district did not conduct an investigation and did not discipline the teacher, who is currently still teaching at the school.



The parents are now suing, claiming APS and the teacher were negligent.



The lawsuit states, "APS created a dangerous condition for Armijo Elementary School students by failing to require and ensure that the school had enacted policies which were required by state law and to address any use of physical restraint on the campus."