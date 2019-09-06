Lawsuit alleges former Cleveland HS teacher sexually abused student

The lawsuit states that while the teacher would meet up with Jane Doe "while school was on winter vacation" for "inappropriate sexual contact including forcible sexual intercourse."

In court documents, the former teacher denied all allegation.

The lawsuit also accuses Rio Rancho Public Schools of failure to "properly screen, hire, train, monitor, supervise, and discipline employees at Cleveland High School."

District officials said, in court documents, that it does not have enough information, and denies the allegations against the district.

Rio Rancho police said they had an open investigation from 2017 to 2018. However, the case was closed and passed on to the district attorney’s office for review.

The teacher was never charged.