Lawsuit alleges prison vehicle with no air conditioning endangered lives

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A watchdog organization on prison conditions says a 61-year-old inmate in southern New Mexico was injured and endangered when transported in a sweltering van without air conditioning in the summer.

The New Mexico Prison & Jail Project announced Monday a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections department and two of its officers on behalf of an inmate who was confined for several hours to a van with no air conditioning on a summer day in 2019.