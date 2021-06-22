Lawsuit alleges prison vehicle with no air conditioning endangered lives | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Lawsuit alleges prison vehicle with no air conditioning endangered lives

Lawsuit alleges prison vehicle with no air conditioning endangered lives

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 22, 2021 08:02 AM
Created: June 22, 2021 07:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A watchdog organization on prison conditions says a 61-year-old inmate in southern New Mexico was injured and endangered when transported in a sweltering van without air conditioning in the summer.

The New Mexico Prison & Jail Project announced Monday a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections department and two of its officers on behalf of an inmate who was confined for several hours to a van with no air conditioning on a summer day in 2019.

“Lawrence thought he was going to die,” said Adam Baker, an attorney bringing the suit. “You can’t put someone into an enclosed metal box in the middle of summer in New Mexico, for hours on end, without air-conditioning. Everyone knows that’s dangerous.” 

There was a $2 million federal verdict against the state agency in a similar 2012 incident.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham goes one-on-one to discuss the pandemic, the economy and politics
Gov. Lujan Grisham goes one-on-one to discuss the pandemic, the economy and politics
Man indicted for murder of Jacqueline Vigil
Man indicted for murder of Jacqueline Vigil
APD: 17 of Albuquerque's 60 homicides have taken place at hotels, motels, extended stays
APD: 17 of Albuquerque's 60 homicides have taken place at hotels, motels, extended stays
Pay it 4ward takes unexpected turn
Pay it 4ward takes unexpected turn
Albuquerque police launch third homicide investigation in less than 12 hours
Albuquerque police launch third homicide investigation in less than 12 hours