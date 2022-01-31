Lawsuit alleges MDC staffing shortage led to an inmate getting beaten to death

Assistance didn't arrive until another inmate helping with food distribution alerted a guard to what happened.

"The bottom line for Mr. Casiquito is that he was slowly beaten to death over the course of approximately 20 to 25 minutes, by an unmedicated schizophrenic," Morrissey said.

Inmate Telea Lui is facing a murder charge, but Morrissey says the blame belongs to the jail.

"The jail has done nothing to solve the problem," Morrissey said. "Maybe they will work on the problem now, but, unfortunately, now is too late."

In another court document, a nurse at the jail says the health care has been "the worst it ever has been at MDC."

Morrissey said that Lui should never have been alone with another inmate. Now, accountability will be sorted out in civil court.

MDC does not comment on pending litigation, but county commissioners did declare an emergency resolution to deal with the staffing shortage at the jail – which included asking for help from the National Guard. A spokesperson said they've reached out, but no Guard members have been deployed to help MDC yet.