Lawsuit claims bus driver in deadly crash had THC in system

The deadly bus crash happened in June on 1-25 in Pueblo, Colorado. The crash killed the bus driver, Anthony Padilla, and passenger Jason Marshall.

The bus was carrying a church group back to Albuquerque from a youth conference in Denver when it veered off the road and crashed.

The lawsuit claims the driver operated the bus in an unsafe manner, failed to keep the bus under control, disregarded passenger safety, and drove while fatigued, drowsy, or under the influence. The lawsuit also alleges based on toxicology reports the driver had THC in his system. THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes a person high.

“A company that hires people to drive large buses with people inside them has an obligation to make sure that its drivers are properly qualified, trained, supervised and fit to drive to protect the safety of the people riding those buses,” said Michael Sievers in a statement.

He is representing the family who filed the lawsuit.

“We believe this New Mexico bus company did not do those things, and the result was a catastrophe for the people on the bus. Our clients hope that by bringing this lawsuit, they will both hold the bus company accountable and improve safety for future passengers and other motorists," Sievers added.

The family suing the bus company is seeking unspecified damages for their injuries, both physical and emotional, that they suffered in the crash.

A spokesperson for Follow the Sun released the following statement:

While we will not discuss the lawsuit, the entire Follow the Sun team remains devastated by the accident that took the lives of one of our passengers and our driver. We fully cooperated with the Colorado State Patrol and other agencies with their investigation to determine all the facts related to this accident. Initial CSP reports indicated that the driver appeared to have suffered a medical episode prior to the accident, and that the bus was traveling below the speed limit at the time of the accident. We have yet to see statements from the passengers involved in the accident.

It is very important that we understand exactly what happened in case there is anything we or the transportation industry as a whole can learn from it. In the meantime, we continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of both the driver and the passenger, as well as those injured.

We have a zero-tolerance policy for drug and alcohol use. In compliance with the Federal CDL program, all of our employees must pass a pre-employment screening, random screenings, and additional screenings if we suspect drug or alcohol use. We will continue to follow industry best practices related to drug testing. We can confirm that the driver successfully passed drug and alcohol testing. The driver passed his pre-employment drug screening test in October 2018.