Lawsuit claims Catholic priests, nuns abused boys at Albuquerque orphanage

The lawsuit names a specific priest that would give altar wine to relax the alleged victim during the sexual abuse.

The lawsuit also says, as a result, the victim suffers from PTSD, depression and loss of faith.

Monagle said he's also been in contact with other alleged victims.

"We've already had calls from other folks that were at St. Anthony's. It's never just one," he said. "This -- what you're looking at -- in a place like St. Anthony's is a pattern, and practice and really a culture that looked at these children as something less, maybe something less than human in the eyes of these abusers."

St. Anthony's was run by the Sisters of Saint Francis, which is based in Colorado Springs. They are the subject of the lawsuit.

Sister Marietta Spenner told KOB 4, "I am deeply troubled by the recent allegations that have been brought forth.?I do not believe that anything like that ever occurred at St. Anthony's orphanage."?

Approximately 6,000 boys, who ranged in age from newborns to 14 years old, stayed at St. Anthony's orphanage during its 68 years of service, according to the Sisters of Saint Francis.

The orphanage, which was located on Indian School near 12th Street, was closed in the early 80s.

