Lawsuit claims security guard at V. Sue Cleveland HS sexually abused children

"We've alleged, with all three children, that there are multiple occurrences happening, multiple instances of extremely inappropriate conduct, sexual harassment and abuse, and it's the school who is responsible to make sure that this does not happen," Bullion said.

The Rio Rancho Board of Education is also named in the lawsuits.

"You're talking about multiple victims, multiple instances, and the school should have known about that," Bowles said.

The school district told KOB 4 the security guard in question is no longer an employee of the district, but they wouldn't comment about the litigation.

KOB 4 decided not to name the security guard because he has not been charged with a crime.