Lawsuit claims security guard at V. Sue Cleveland HS sexually abused children

Diana Castillo
Updated: July 02, 2021 10:23 PM
Created: July 02, 2021 08:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three lawsuits all allege the same thing against a former security guard at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.
"So we got several claims, they are all based on the same conduct. Really, all three kids were touched inappropriately under the guise of these searches being committed," said attorney Todd Bullion.
Attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion are representing the alleged victims.
According to court documents, the security guard groped the students while claiming to search for drugs.
"We've alleged, with all three children, that there are multiple occurrences happening, multiple instances of extremely inappropriate conduct, sexual harassment and abuse, and it's the school who is responsible to make sure that this does not happen," Bullion said.
The Rio Rancho Board of Education is also named in the lawsuits.
"You're talking about multiple victims, multiple instances, and the school should have known about that," Bowles said.
The school district told KOB 4 the security guard in question is no longer an employee of the district, but they wouldn't comment about the litigation.
KOB 4 decided not to name the security guard because he has not been charged with a crime.
