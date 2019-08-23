Lawsuit fighting 180-day gag order on New Mexico settlements | KOB 4
Lawsuit fighting 180-day gag order on New Mexico settlements

Christina Rodriguez
August 23, 2019 11:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Albuquerque woman wants a judge to throw out a law against revealing details of a civil settlement with a state agency before a set period.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports Shani Madden filed the lawsuit this week seeking to overturn a 180-day gag order on settlements that have been interpreted differently by New Mexico governors.
    
Her lawsuit is connected to her 7-year-old divorce case and a settlement filed under the state Inspection of Public Records Act against the General Services Department for failing to respond to a request for public records.
    
Madden says she wants to be able to talk about the public records settlement.
    
General Services Secretary Ken Ortiz said the department is committed to transparency on claims by the Risk Management Division "to the extent allowed by law."

