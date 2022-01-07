Lawsuit filed against CYFD accuses former juvenile corrections officer of sexual abuse

"And this didn't just happen to Mr. Ramos, this happened to at least three of the children," Schaffer said.

Rodriguez is also facing charges for criminal sexual penetration and sneaking in contraband.

"Unfortunately, there is a public perception that creates this double standard for male and female victims, however, in this case especially, it's particularly egregious because Mr. Ramos is in the custody of CYFD," Schaffer said.

Rodriguez resigned from CYFD. The law office representative Rodriguez said she declined to comment.

Charlie Moore-Pabst, CYFD acting public information officer, shared the following statement with KOB 4:

"CYFD takes such allegations against former employees very seriously and will thoroughly investigate the incident and will respond in accordance with the facts as determined. Our secure facilities are monitored under the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act and we strive to comply with all federal and state laws with respect to the protection of our youth. CYFD cannot provide additional comment on the specific allegations, pending the ongoing investigations and lawsuit."