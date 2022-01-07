Lawsuit filed against CYFD accuses former juvenile corrections officer of sexual abuse

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 07, 2022 06:01 PM
Created: January 07, 2022 03:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A civil lawsuit is moving forward against New Mexico's Children, Youth and Families Department and a former juvenile corrections officer.
Brittany Schaffer is an attorney representing Aaron Ramos. She said Ramos was a juvenile serving his sentence at the Camino Nuevo Youth Center when he met Mireya Rodriguez, a juvenile corrections officer.
"And then she began speaking with him about doing illegal drugs in the facility," Schaffer said. "Eventually getting him addicted to those drugs and asking for sexual favors in exchange for those drugs."
The lawsuit claims it started with innocent card games, but after drugs were brought in, Rodriguez brought in a cell phone for Ramos to exchange sexual pictures. According to the suit, Ramos later forced him to engage in oral sex.
"And this didn't just happen to Mr. Ramos, this happened to at least three of the children," Schaffer said.
Rodriguez is also facing charges for criminal sexual penetration and sneaking in contraband.
"Unfortunately, there is a public perception that creates this double standard for male and female victims, however, in this case especially, it's particularly egregious because Mr. Ramos is in the custody of CYFD," Schaffer said.
Rodriguez resigned from CYFD. The law office representative Rodriguez said she declined to comment.
Charlie Moore-Pabst, CYFD acting public information officer, shared the following statement with KOB 4:
"CYFD takes such allegations against former employees very seriously and will thoroughly investigate the incident and will respond in accordance with the facts as determined. Our secure facilities are monitored under the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act and we strive to comply with all federal and state laws with respect to the protection of our youth. CYFD cannot provide additional comment on the specific allegations, pending the ongoing investigations and lawsuit."
