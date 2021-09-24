Lawsuit filed in Albuquerque's deadliest hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A wrongful death lawsuit was submitted Friday on behalf of the survivors of a victim who was one of five deaths June 26 in Albuquerque's deadliest hot air balloon crash.

The survivors of Martin Martinez filed a lawsuit naming Hot Air Balloonatics, LLC., pilot Nicholas Meleski's estate and Sventato LLC. The suit states Martinez contracted the ride through Balloonatics, the balloon was owned and operated by Sventato and that Meleski was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.