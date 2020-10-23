Lawsuit: New Mexico county failed to monitor suicidal inmate | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: October 23, 2020 06:16 AM

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — The family of an inmate who took his own life in jail is suing the New Mexico county that held him in custody.  

The wrongful death lawsuit involving Fernando Rodriguez filed last week in U.S. District Court alleges that Grants County officials failed to properly monitor Rodriguez following his September 2018 arrest for a reported fight over drug use.

The lawsuit says Rodriguez had struggled with addiction and was placed in solitary confinement under a suicide watch. But court documents say guards neglected to watch him and the camera in the cell didn't work.

Grants County Manager Charlene Webb declined to comment.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

