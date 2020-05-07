Lawsuit: New Mexico man’s body mutilated to fit into coffin

Funeral home president Tom Antram says an investigation conducted by the funeral home’s insurance company found no wrongdoing.

“Defendant Antram and (an employee) met the family members and other mourners at the entrance to the chapel, and as the group approached the pine coffin at the front of the chapel, family members began to become emotional and exclaim that there must be some mistake as the coffin was much too short to contain Dakota Powell,” the lawsuit says.

“To the horror of Marc and Sally Powell (Dakota’s grandmother), and the other family members and mourners assembled, (a funeral home employee) callously stated that they had to disfigure and mutilate Dakota Powell’s body by ‘breaking his legs’ so he would fit in the coffin,” the lawsuit says. The employee “even made a breaking gesture with her hands as she made this callous statement.”

The family is seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages.