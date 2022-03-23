Lawsuit searches for answers in Rio Rancho child death

Rio Rancho police say the 2-year-old was shot and killed inside his home in early December but efforts to obtain any public records on the case keep getting shot down by the city, and advocates have a theory why.

“The city claims that they are not able to provide the records because they're protecting child privacy. However, it could be perceived that they're attempting to protect a public safety officer from public scrutiny,” said Kunkel.

According to the lawsuit, Lincoln Harmon's father is a Santa Fe police officer. It suggests the city is withholding records because someone else in the house could end up facing charges.

The lawsuit reveals police seized a handgun and two "AR-15s" from the home after the shooting. It also includes an email conversation between the city and attorney general's office, that states Lincoln found a gun inside the home and fired it himself.

“We as a society, have a vested interest in understanding whether or not our police officers are keeping the community safe. And certainly if something this tragic can happen in their own home, that's a matter of great public concern,” Kunkel said.

The attorney general's office sent a letter to the city in early March, saying the request for public records does not violate the children's code. But according to the lawsuit, the city's attorney dismissed the letter as an opinion with no legal bearing.

After that, advocates say a lawsuit was their only option.

"Should it go unchallenged in court and uncorrected by courts? It threatens to contain from public view, information about child welfare and public safety in our communities in the future," Kunkel said.

On Tuesday, the city announced it's rejecting all public records requests until the lawsuit is settled. Now it's up to a judge to decide if the truth comes out.

"It's really important that we know what's happening so that we can hold folks accountable," Kunkel said.